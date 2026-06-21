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Iran Shuts Down Strait Of Hormuz Again With Missile Threats After Israel Hits Lebanon, Trump Warns

Fresh tensions between the United States and Iran have raised new concerns about stability in the Middle East just days after a widely discussed diplomatic breakthrough. Iranian officials have accused Washington of failing to uphold key commitments linked to Israel attacks on Lebanon. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Iran Shuts Down Strait Of Hormuz Again With Threats After Israel Hits Lebanon
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