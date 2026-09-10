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Iran Spooks Trump? Why Is U.S. Planning To Shrink Its Military Footprint In West Asia | Explained

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a major rethink of the US military footprint in West Asia if the war with Iran comes to an end. According to a CNN report, US military planners have already drawn up options to reshape the force structure, including changes to troops, intelligence operations and facilities across the region. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:49 AM IST
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Why Is U.S. Planning To Shrink Military Footprint In West Asia
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