Iran Threatens To HALT Global Oil Trade As U.S. Tensions Intensify

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a strong warning, saying if Iran cannot sell its oil, no one will, declaring the war equation is all or none. He added that regional infrastructure would be unsafe if Iran's security is not guaranteed and the Strait of Hormuz would only be secure without US forces. This comes as US strikes continue, a naval blockade is reimposed, and global oil routes face threats from Houthis as well.