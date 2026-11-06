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Iran To Escalate West Asia War After Missile Boost From Putin's Russia: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow on November 5, as reports surfaced of plans to supply Iran with 90 helicopter-mounted missile launchers. Leaked files allegedly detail a contract for LMUR guided-missile launchers under code “K-10,” with deliveries scheduled between late 2024 and December 2025. Delivery remains unconfirmed. The meeting comes as US President Donald Trump has downplayed Russia’s military support for Iran, while Moscow denies supplying equipment for the current conflict.

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Published6 Nov 2026, 05:14 PM IST
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Iran To Escalate West Asia War After Missile Boost From Putin's Russia: Reports
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