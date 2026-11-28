Iran Unleashes Chilling AI Threat Against Trump’s Tech Empire | Explained

Iran’s Mehr News Agency has released an AI-generated video threatening U.S. tech giants Amazon, Microsoft, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged military support for the war against Iran, depicting simulated drone strikes on corporate headquarters and demanding reparations and repentance. Accompanying the clip, Mehr News cited the deadly Minab school bombing and accused the companies of covert coordination with U.S. and Israeli military operations—linking cloud infrastructure and satellite networks to the conflict while warning the firms directly before ending on a stark ultimatum: Repentance or destruction? The choice is yours, America.