Iran War: 2 LPG Tankers Head To India After Crossing Hormuz Amid Gas Crisis | Details

2 LPG Tankers Cross Strait of Hormuz – Major Relief for India Amid Cooking Gas Crunch! Two vessels (Shivalik & Nanda Devi) carrying 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG from Qatar’s Ras Laffan successfully crossed the volatile Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India, with arrival expected on 16–17 March. The breakthrough comes as West Asia war disruptions threaten supplies — India imports 60%+ of its 31–32 million tonnes annual LPG need, with 90% from the Gulf. Panic buying has already pushed daily bookings to 88 lakh (from pre-war 55 lakh). Government extends cylinder wait times (rural 45 days, urban 25 days) while 22 Indian ships remain stuck west of Hormuz.