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Iran War To Inflation: Trump’s Republicans Face U.S. Midterm Tragedy As Democrats Take Over Congress

Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a significant political blow to President Donald Trump. Voters cited concerns over high prices, the economy and the ongoing war with Iran. Democrats scored key victories in states including Texas, Iowa and New Hampshire. Former President Barack Obama said the American people had “sent a clear message.” Democratic control of Congress could block Trump’s legislative agenda and potentially open the door to impeachment proceedings.

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Published4 Nov 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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Trump’s Republicans Face U.S. Midterm Tragedy As Democrats Take Over Congress
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