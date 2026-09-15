Iran War Triggers AirBaltic Crisis: CEO Says Bankruptcy Filed, Layoff Talks Underway | Watch

AirBaltic CEO Erno Hilden has blamed the Iran war for pushing the Latvian airline into bankruptcy proceedings, citing soaring fuel prices and major disruptions to its Middle East operations. Hilden told Reuters that AirBaltic is now consulting labour unions over potential workforce adjustments as the carrier reduces capacity. The airline has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. and says flights will continue as scheduled during the restructuring process. The company expects the court-supervised process to conclude by June next year. Watch for the latest developments and what the crisis means for AirBaltic workers and passengers.