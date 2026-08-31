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Iran War: Trump’s Kharg Warning Goes Viral After U.S. Bombs Larak Island | Details

A video shared by US President Donald Trump showing massive explosions at an oil facility and a burning tanker is going viral — but the footage is AI-generated, and there is no confirmation of a US strike on Iran’s Kharg Island. The post came hours after a confirmed US Central Command operation against Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington described it as a “limited, precise action” aimed at stopping minelaying operations after clearing explosives from the waterway. Kharg Island remains Iran’s most critical oil-export hub, previously handling around 90% of its oil exports.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2026, 11:48 PM IST
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Iran War: Trump’s Kharg Warning Goes Viral After U.S. Bombs Larak Island
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