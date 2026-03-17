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Iran Warns Trump Over Kharg Island Oil Hub | 'War Is Brutal, Illegitimate And Unjustified...'

Iran has issued a sharp warning to U.S. President Donald Trump amid reports of plans to deploy troops to seize Kharg Island — the heart of Iran’s oil exports. Tehran says any foreign military presence on its soil would be “illegal” and a violation of international law. Iranian officials also slammed the U.S. and Israel, calling the ongoing war “brutal, illegitimate and unjustified.” Kharg Island handles nearly 90% of Iran’s crude exports, making it a critical flashpoint in the conflict. As tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, fears of a global oil shock are rising.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 04:46 PM IST
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Iran Warns Trump Over Kharg Island Oil Hub | 'War Is Brutal & Illegitimate'
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