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'Iran Will Feed U.S. Soldiers': Tehran HUMILIATES Trump After Pictures Of US Warships Menu Go Viral

Iran and the United States are now locked in a fresh information battle after viral images allegedly showing poor meal conditions aboard American warships sparked global attention. Photos linked to vessels including USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have fueled debate. Iranian state-linked accounts used the images to mock U.S. forces, while the United States Navy has firmly rejected claims of shortages and said sailors are receiving full balanced meals. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 01:08 AM IST
Tehran Mocks Trump After US Warships Menu Menu Go Viral
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