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Iranian Hacker Group Sends Chilling Warning To US After Fresh Strikes On Iran | Explained

An Iran-linked hacker group, Handala, has issued a stark warning to the United States amid rising Middle East tensions. The group claimed any new military action against Iran would trigger a “strong and decisive” response, stating “missiles are ready to launch.” In a provocative message, Handala told US Marines to contact their families and “say goodbye,” warning that future strikes would be “bitter.” This cyber threat comes as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran expands into the digital domain. Handala has previously targeted American and Israeli interests. Watch the latest escalation as an Iran-linked hacker group threatens the US.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Iranian Hacker Group Sends Chilling Warning To US After Fresh Strikes On Iran
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