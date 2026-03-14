Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Escapes Deadly Israel-U.S. Strikes: Report

Iran Claims US-Israel Tried TWICE to Assassinate New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei—Both Failed! Tehran intensifies war narrative: Iranian officials allege two failed assassination attempts on Mojtaba Khamenei (newly installed Supreme Leader) after his father Ali Khamenei was killed. One strike reportedly hit the compound, the second targeted a hospital where Mojtaba was present. Claims follow Netanyahu’s chilling warning: no Iranian leader has “life insurance.” Conflict escalates into high-value target hunt amid ongoing US-Israel strikes and Iranian retaliation.