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Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Escapes Deadly Israel-U.S. Strikes: Report

Iran Claims US-Israel Tried TWICE to Assassinate New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei—Both Failed! Tehran intensifies war narrative: Iranian officials allege two failed assassination attempts on Mojtaba Khamenei (newly installed Supreme Leader) after his father Ali Khamenei was killed. One strike reportedly hit the compound, the second targeted a hospital where Mojtaba was present. Claims follow Netanyahu’s chilling warning: no Iranian leader has “life insurance.” Conflict escalates into high-value target hunt amid ongoing US-Israel strikes and Iranian retaliation.

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Published14 Mar 2026, 06:24 PM IST
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Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Escapes Deadly Israel-U.S. Strikes
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