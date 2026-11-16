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Iran’s Next Big Surprise For The West: A Homegrown Fusion Reactor | Details

Iran has announced plans to develop its first domestically built nuclear fusion reactor, known as a tokamak, using entirely indigenous expertise. The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said the country hopes to bring the reactor into operation according to the planned schedule, describing it as a sign of growing scientific capabilities. Unlike nuclear fission, fusion aims to generate energy by combining light atomic nuclei. Tehran has not yet shared a start date or detailed technical specifications. The announcement comes as Iran continues to expand its missile capabilities, adding a new dimension to regional and global concerns.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Iran’s Next Big Surprise For The West: A Homegrown Fusion Reactor | Details
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