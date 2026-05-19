Iran’s Nuclear Bombshell Stuns Trump | Tehran May Transfer Enriched Uranium to...

Iran has reportedly proposed transferring its enriched uranium stockpile to Russia as part of a new 14-point peace proposal aimed at ending tensions with the United States. The move comes as President Donald Trump warned that the “clock is ticking” for Tehran to strike a nuclear deal. Reports suggest Iran is offering a long-term freeze on its nuclear program rather than dismantling it completely, while also seeking economic concessions. The proposal was reportedly delivered through mediator Pakistan, even as Tehran warned it would retaliate against any fresh U.S. military action. Will this dramatic move help avert another U.S.-Iran war, or hand Vladimir Putin a major geopolitical victory?