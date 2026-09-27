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IRGC Dares Trump Over Hormuz: U.S. Warships Now At Risk? | Explained

Iran has challenged Washington over the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate with the Trump administration. An IRGC Navy official reportedly dared the US to send a warship near Hormuz, stating that Iranian forces are closely monitoring naval activity across the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Ali Mohammadi warned that any renewed conflict could see Iranian attacks on US vessels and destroyers, potentially extending toward American naval assets in the Indian Ocean. The warning followed the Trump administration’s rejection of Iran’s proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Published27 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
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IRGC Dares Trump Over Hormuz: U.S. Warships Now At Risk? | Explained
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