Iron Man, Wolverine & Agentic AI? Salesforce SVP Explains the Future of AI | Techcetra | Mint

PARTNERED Artificial Intelligence is entering a new phase-and it's no longer just about generating content. In this episode of Techcetra, in partnership with @salesforce Leslie D'monte speaks with Shibani Ahuja, SVP, Enterprise IT Strategy at Salesforce, about why enterprises are shifting from Generative AI to Agentic AI, what it means for CIOs, and why most AI initiatives fail to scale. Drawing from conversations with CIOs worldwide, Shibani explains why AI strategy today is less about technology and more about business outcomes, organisational change and adaptability. The discussion explores the architectural differences between Generative AI and Agentic AI, the importance of data readiness, scaling AI beyond pilot projects, the evolving role of Chief AI Officers, and why enterprises need what she calls an ‘Adaptability Quotient (AQ).’One of the highlights of the conversation is her simple Marvel-inspired analogy using Iron Man and Wolverine to explain one of AI's most complex concepts.