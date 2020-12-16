Home
>Videos
>Is Atmanirbhar scheme import substitution? Citibank economist answers | Budget
Is Atmanirbhar scheme import substitution? Citibank economist answers | Budget
Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 02:44 AM IST
Aniruddh Misra
( with inputs from Livemint )
- Is the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme different from an import substitution policy? While answering the question, Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist, India, Citibank explained that the government is planning to prevent complacency among domestic manufacturers due to import tariffs, by dangling the threat of foreign take-overs. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.