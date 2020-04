Is govt planning to reduce retirement age? Union minister clears the air

Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 12:54 PM IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh denied plans to redu... moreUnion minister Jitendra Singh denied plans to reduce retirement age. Singh said no talks on such a move regarding govt employees at all. The NDA minister listed the steps taken to help pensioners since pandemic began. Earlier, the minister had repudiated rumours of a possible pension cut. Watch the video for more.