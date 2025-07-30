Is India's Largest Office REIT Worth Your Money? | Blackstone-Backed KRT REIT IPO Explained

Updated: 30 Jul 2025, 07:36 PM IST

Should you invest in India's largest office REIT IPO, Knowledge Realty Trust or KRT REIT, sponsored by Blackstone and Sattva Group, opening for subscription on 5th August 2025? Is KRT REIT worth your money? After all, earning rental income in the form of dividends from landmark office buildings like ONE BKC, One World Centre in Mumbai, Knowledge City and Knowledge Park in Hyderabad and Bengaluru seems like a mouth-watering opportunity. But is it really? What are the returns you can expect? Let's decode on this episode of Let's Get Real!