Is India's Refusal To 'Align' Making The West More Cautious? | Mint Podcast

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 09:52 pm IST

‘Everyone was interested in having ever increasing and better relations with India... but now...’ Dr Sidharth Raimedhi, Fellow at CDR argues that India is losing its geopolitical ‘sweet spot’, especially in the last few years. But why? In this podcast, he explains that the key reason for this seems to be India's refusal to give up its relationships with partners like Russia, which is making the West cautious. Amid tariff wars, tensions in South Asia, the Middle East and in Russia-Ukraine, here's decoding India foreign policy challenges and wins. Watch!