Is it a good time to buy small-cap stocks? Watch

A global slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, and a m... moreA global slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war, and a massive banking crisis have caused massive falls in stock prices. Small-cap indices have taken a big hit. For instance, the BSE small-cap index fell by more than 5% last month. Out of 572 firms, only 120 have positive year-to-date results, with the rest posting losses of up to 60%. Some believe the smallcap index is now trading at a relatively appealing price as a result of this collapse. Should you consider buying small-caps? Watch to find out.
