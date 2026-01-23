English
Is It P-I-E-C-E?: Elon Musk MOCKS Donald Trump's 'Board Of Peace' In Davos

Is It P-I-E-C-E?: Elon Musk MOCKS Donald Trump's 'Board Of Peace' In Davos

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 12:23 am IST Livemint

Elon Musk ROASTS Trump’s “Board of Peace” at Davos! Tesla CEO jokes the name should be “piece” — “a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela” — in cheeky dig at Trump’s new Gaza ceasefire/rebuild initiative. Musk, once a WEF critic, appears with BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, calling it “interesting.” Trump claims “everyone wants to be a part” of his UN-rival board despite allies skipping. Viral moment!

 
