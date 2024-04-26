OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Videos / Is Noida Economy Hyped? Local Youngsters On City's Job Opportunities, Infra, Real Estate, & Economy

Is Noida Economy Hyped? Local Youngsters On City's Job Opportunities, Infra, Real Estate, & Economy

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 06:52 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Is Noida Economy Hyped? Noida Youngsters On City's Development Infra, Jobs, Real Estate & State Of Economy MINT goes out on the street and talks to youngsters and some middle age people on the work done by politicians in the area the state of the local economy, infrastructure and job opportunities in the area

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue