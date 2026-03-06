Subscribe

Is Nvidia ENDING Investments In OpenAI & Anthropic? Here’s What Might Be The Reason

Nvidia Signals End to Big AI Startup Investments: OpenAI & Anthropic IPOs Loom! CEO Jensen Huang says latest bets on OpenAI ($30B instead of $100B planned) and Anthropic ($10B) may be Nvidia’s last major early-stage investments. Reason: Both companies eye massive IPOs (OpenAI potentially $1T valuation). Once public, early investment windows close. Huang: “Could very well be the last.” Circular dynamic (startups buy Nvidia chips) fueled AI boom, but analysts question sustainability as sector cools.

Published6 Mar 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Is Nvidia ENDING Investments In OpenAI & Anthropic? Here’s What's The Reason
