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Is OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT For Teens’ Unsafe? New Study Sparks Concern | Details

OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Teens in August with promises of stronger protections, parental notifications for high-risk conversations, and safeguards against emotional dependence. Common Sense Media’s Youth AI Safety Institute tested more than 4,000 prompts and found the product’s safety features failed to reliably detect mental health crises, notify parents, or prevent students from bypassing learning safeguards. In some areas, performance was worse after the teen version launched. Parental alerts were almost non-existent: zero notifications arrived within an hour despite explicit crisis disclosures. Crisis hotline referrals dropped, and three severe-harm categories failed the institute’s 95% detection benchmark. Students could also easily bypass study-mode restrictions.

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Published9 Oct 2026, 10:36 PM IST
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Is OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT For Teens’ Unsafe? New Study Sparks Concern | Details
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