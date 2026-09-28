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Is patient data, and not doctors' appointments the future of health?

As healthcare shifts from episodic treatment to continuous care, patient data is becoming the new strategic asset. Samiksha Goyal explains how!

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2026, 08:53 AM IST
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Is patient data, and not doctors' appointments the future of health?
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