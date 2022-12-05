Is Private Equity better than Venture Capital? | Mint Masterclass

Beer lovers have started relishing the premium bra... moreBeer lovers have started relishing the premium brand, Bira. Bira was a still a startup that got $6 million series A funding from Sequoia Capital, a Venture Capital fund in 2016 within a year of their launch.
Logistics company Xpressbees got $300 million in February 22 from TPG, Chryscapital, and Blackstone – all are Private Equity funds.
In this video, our expert, Sridhar Ramachandran explores who they are and how different when it comes to investment themes.
#privatequity #venturecapital #finance #mint
Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.