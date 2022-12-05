Is Private Equity better than Venture Capital? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 12:17 AM IST

Beer lovers have started relishing the premium bra... moreBeer lovers have started relishing the premium brand, Bira. Bira was a still a startup that got $6 million series A funding from Sequoia Capital, a Venture Capital fund in 2016 within a year of their launch. Logistics company Xpressbees got $300 million in February 22 from TPG, Chryscapital, and Blackstone – all are Private Equity funds. In this video, our expert, Sridhar Ramachandran explores who they are and how different when it comes to investment themes.