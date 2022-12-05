Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Is Private Equity better than Venture Capital? | Mint Masterclass

Is Private Equity better than Venture Capital? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 12:17 AM IST Livemint

Beer lovers have started relishing the premium brand, Bira. Bira was a still a startup that got $6 million series A funding from Sequoia Capital, a Venture Capital fund in 2016 within a year of their launch. Logistics company Xpressbees got $300 million in February 22 from TPG, Chryscapital, and Blackstone – all are Private Equity funds. In this video, our expert, Sridhar Ramachandran explores who they are and how different when it comes to investment themes. #privatequity #venturecapital #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze