Is private equity poised for growth in India?

Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 04:22 PM IST

On the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, N... moreOn the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity, KPMG in India spoke on private equity and its growth in India. Poddar said PE is at a nascent stage in India. Poddar also added that UK, Japan are matured PE markets. Watch the full video for more details.