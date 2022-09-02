Is public debt rising? How does it affect us? | Mint Primer

A public debt-to-GDP ratio is a ratio of what a co... moreA public debt-to-GDP ratio is a ratio of what a country owes to what it produces, a measure of the financial leverage of an economy. The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a wider fiscal deficit and higher public debt-to-GDP ratio. Watch this video to know, how does this affect us?
