Is Putin losing the war in Ukraine? Explained

Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:49 PM IST

Putin's campaign in Ukraine is facing major setbacks. In the last few weeks, President Zelensky's troops have recaptured territory, seized Russian weapons and may stand a chance of defeating Moscow's troops. Mint's Shashank Mattoo breaks down the dramatic changes in the war, analyses Russian military and intelligence failures and explains where the war could go from here. Could Russia mobilise for war? Will Putin resort to nuclear weapons as a show of force? How will Ukraine and the West respond?