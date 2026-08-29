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Is Rupee Depreciation Making It More Lucrative For NRIs To Buy Property In India? | Mint Podcast

Is rupee depreciation really making it worth buying property in India for NRIs? In this podcast, Sidhant Agarwal of India For NRI gives us some answers. He also reveals how NRIs buying or selling property in India must take note of some of the compliance pitfalls before signing a deal. From TDS to repatriation limits and FEMA rules, there are things NRIs should be mindful of while closing a contract as uninformed decisions can lock up money for months or even attract penalties. Watch.

Livemint, Aprajita Sharma
Published29 Aug 2026, 09:55 PM IST
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Rupee Depreciation Making It More Lucrative For NRIs To Buy Property In India?
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Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of ...Read More

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