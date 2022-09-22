Is the Covid-19 pandemic over yet? Find out with #InAMinuteWithMint

#InAMinutewithMint Is the #Covid-19 pandemic over?... more#InAMinutewithMint Is the #Covid-19 pandemic over? At least that’s what US President Joe Biden says. But has the pandemic really ended? What do the numbers show? Watch@Alisha2494 explain In a Minute with Mint.
#joebiden #covid #pandemic #who #tedros
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.