Is the craze for electric two-wheelers waning in India | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST

The video discusses the current state of India's e... moreThe video discusses the current state of India's electric two-wheeler industry, which despite growing sales, is facing challenges such as the government withholding subsidies due to allegations of under-invoicing and not meeting localization requirements. Additionally, a spate of consolidation in the industry has resulted in bigger players taking bigger chunks of the market share while smaller startups struggle. While there is room for growth in the EV market in India, the article suggests that even the most pessimistic projections for EV penetration seem off the charts given the current challenges faced by the industry.