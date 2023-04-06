Is the fall of Silicon Valley Bank real? | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:14 PM IST

The video delves into the reasons behind the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how it will affect Indian startups. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a financial services provider specialized in serving technology startups, has announced a significant loss on its portfolio, causing panic among venture capitalists who instructed portfolio businesses to limit exposure and withdraw their funds from the bank. SVB's clients are mostly US-based startups, with nearly half of all US venture capital-backed startups doing business with the bank. The impact of SVB's troubles on the Indian startup industry is a concern, as many Indian startups raised funds from US investors and used SVB for their services. Despite the concerns about cash flow problems and delays in funding moves, the industry is far from panic mode and has weathered previous crises. It remains to be seen how SVB's troubles will affect the startup world in the long term, but for now, investors and startups are staying alert.