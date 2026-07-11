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Is This Trump's Final Major Warning For Iran To End West Asia War?

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran on Truth Social, stating that “1,000 missiles are locked and loaded” and thousands more are ready if Tehran acts on alleged assassination threats against him.He added that US forces are prepared for up to a year to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”This comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Livemint
Published11 Jul 2026, 03:47 PM IST
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Is This Trump's Final Major Warning For Iran To End West Asia War?
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