Is Threads Really A Threat To Twitter? Musk Vs Zuckerburg Wars I Detangled With Mint

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 02:25 PM IST

With all the hype around Threads, MINT tries to un... moreWith all the hype around Threads, MINT tries to understand whether the platform is actually a threat to twitter? Content moderation and alignment is not an easy game for any social media company including Meta. Experts feel that the game is on with the launch of new platforms like twitter, and this would be interesting space to watch on a daily basis.