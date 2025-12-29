English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 29 2025 15:45:27
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.40 -0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.25 1.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.50 0.45%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 358.60 -0.06%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 997.60 -0.22%
Business News/ Videos / Is Trump’s H1-B Lawsuit Victory In U.S. Court A Defeat For Indians? Explained

Is Trump’s H1-B Lawsuit Victory In U.S. Court A Defeat For Indians? Explained

Updated: 29 Dec 2025, 08:56 pm IST Livemint

Trump's $100K H-1B Visa Fee UPHELD by Judge—Indians Hit Hardest! Ruling clears path for massive hike on new applications, pricing out entry-level pros (70%+ Indians). Chamber of Commerce loses challenge; 19 states sue separately—hospitals, schools face crisis. Lottery scrapped for salary-weighted system. End of American Dream for young Indian talent?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue