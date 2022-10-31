Is your turnaround strategy going wrong? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:42 AM IST

Everyone gets excited when the CEO of a company sa... moreEveryone gets excited when the CEO of a company says he has cut costs to turn around. Peter Cuneo, who turned around 7 companies including Black & Decker, says this is a disaster strategy, which is why 9 out of 10 fail in their turnaround strategy. Most turnaround strategies fail because of poor diagnosis and lack of actionable steps. The expert in this video, Sridhar Ramachandran has met promoters and CEOs who say banks did not lend working capital in time or a key customer walked away and so on. He asks them… are these reasons justified for underperformance? What about competition, product quality, customer service, cost competitiveness, management bandwidth and technology? In this video, Sridhar Ramachandran gives you a few major reasons why companies go wrong in their turnaround strategies.