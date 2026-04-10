Islamabad Peace Talks: How 'Broke' Pakistan Inserted Itself as a Peace Broker | Explained
The US and Iran just agreed to peace talks. The mediator? A financially broke, domestically troubled Pakistan — a country that can't negotiate peace with its own neighbours. Yet somehow, Islamabad inserted itself between the world's superpower and the Middle East's most defiant nation. This is the story of the most audacious diplomatic gamble of 2026 — and exactly what Pakistan stands to gain if it pulls it off. Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, Livemint, explains.