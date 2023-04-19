Israel eyes expansion of bilateral trade, pitches FTA; Will India agree?

Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Israel’s minister of economy Nir Barkatwho is curr... moreIsrael’s minister of economy Nir Barkatwho is currently on a visit to India. Talking about Israel's relations with India, he said, India is like a ‘brother’, and together India and Israel can offer the world news ideas and grow together by collaborating. Talking about bilateral trade and Indian investments he said Israel trusts Indian businessmen and the Indian government.