Israel Faces Interceptor Crisis Amid Iran’s Relentless Missile Barrage | Details

Iran’s Operation True Promise 4 Overwhelms Israel: IDF Running Critically Low on Missile Interceptors! Relentless Iranian missile and drone barrages under “Operation True Promise 4” have pushed Israel’s air defences to the breaking point. US officials warn the IDF is critically low on ballistic missile interceptors, leaving civilians to repeatedly sprint to shelters facing incoming fire largely unaided. Escalation intensifies as Iran targets Israeli cities amid ongoing West Asia war, raising alarms over sustainability of Israel’s multi-layered defence systems.