Israel In Trouble? Trump Abandons Netanyahu's Iran War Plans | Details

Tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly escalating over the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran. According to Israel’s Ynet, the two leaders had an unusually heated phone conversation, described by one source as a “shouting match from hell.” Netanyahu’s office rejected the report, while a senior Israeli official confirmed the call but denied any confrontation. Trump is said to be reluctant to escalate amid opposition from Arab allies and domestic political concerns. Netanyahu also faces fresh political challenges as Gadi Eisenkot receives backing to form Israel’s next government.