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Israel Raises Alarm Over Iran’s Possible 11-Bomb Nuclear Stockpile | Details

Is the Israel Defense Forces admitting the Iran war could end in failure? An IDF official has warned that the conflict would be “one big failure” unless Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile is completely removed. Israel claims Iran holds around 400 kg of uranium enriched near weapons-grade levels - enough to potentially produce up to 11 nuclear bombs if further processed. While Israel demands full removal under any deal, Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful. The warning comes as Donald Trump’s administration continues to express deep concerns, raising fears of renewed military escalation. Watch the full breakdown of the latest developments in the Israel-Iran nuclear standoff.

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Published3 May 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Israel Raises Alarm Over Iran’s Possible 11-Bomb Nuclear Stockpile | Details
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