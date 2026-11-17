Israel Seeks Europe's Backing As Trump Stalls On Iran War | Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to European leaders, declaring that Iran poses a direct threat not only to Israel, but to the entire European continent. Criticising European governments for what he described as a weak response amid escalating tensions with Tehran, Netanyahu urged Western allies to take a firmer stance. His remarks come at a critical juncture, as growing questions surround the extent of U.S. and European military and diplomatic backing for Israel—and the looming risk of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.