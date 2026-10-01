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#Israel’s Envoy To #India Reacts To #Flydubai Cockpit Attack Horror

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has spoken about the foiled terror attack involving a Flydubai flight, describing it as occurring at a “crucial and sensitive moment” in the region. Azar noted that the incident took place as Israel prepared for elections and shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE, where he reportedly held consultations with regional leaders. He said that whenever countries in the region intensify cooperation focused on prosperity and counter-terrorism, terrorists attempt to challenge that progress — drawing a parallel to the October 7 massacre. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published1 Oct 2026, 02:41 PM IST
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#Israel’s Envoy To #India Reacts To #Flydubai Cockpit Attack Horror
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