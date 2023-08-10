ISRO Chief: Even ‘If Sensors, Engines Fail, Chandrayaan’s Lander Vikram Will Still Land…’

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Chandrayaan has been getting closer and closer to ... moreChandrayaan has been getting closer and closer to the moon with each passing day. In less than 2 weeks it will attempt a touchdown on the lunar surface. Talking about the status of Chandrayaan-3 ISRO chairman S Somanath said that even 'If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That's how it has been designed provided that the propulsion system works well…We have also made sure that if two of the engines (in Vikram) don't work this time also, it will still be able to land…'