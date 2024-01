ISRO Kicks-Off New Year With A Bang | All You Need To Know About XPOSAT | Upcoming Missions | Watch

Updated: 03 Jan 2024, 08:39 PM IST

ISRO kicked-off the new year with a bang! At 9:10 am just as Indians were waking up, they were treated with the visuals of yet another successful ISRO launch. The successful launch of the XpoSat polarimeter mission has pushed India into a very short elite list of just two countries which have dedicated missions to study black holes and neutron stars.